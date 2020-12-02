Thinking ahead. Rebel Wilson revealed she froze her eggs amid her “Year of Health” weight loss journey on Tuesday, December 1.

“[I knew that I] wasn’t gonna maybe work that much this year,” the 40-year-old explained during an Instagram Live broadcast with fans. “I knew I was going to have a bit more time. I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it. I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy.’”

The Pitch Perfect actress divulged that she then went to a “professional place to do a detox,” VivaMayr in Austria. The luxury medical spa hosts wellness programs “based on the four principles of Rest, Cleanse, Train and Substitute with the goal of integrating and practicing each principle individually for a period of time,” according to their website.

After spending time at the lavish health club, she started to change her eating and exercise habits which have led to a loss of “about 28 kilos,” which is just under 62 pounds.

“The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight, [165 pounds], because I needed some tangible thing,” the Jojo Rabbit starlet said during her Instagram Live. “What I’m proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star revealed she hit her goal weight on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 28 — and she met her target with “one month to spare.” Rebel first announced her “Year of Heath” journey on New Year’s Day.

“I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!” the Australian native wrote on Instagram at the time. “Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?”

Congratulations, Rebel!