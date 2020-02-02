Once a year, all of the U.K.’s biggest television and film stars come together to celebrate their emotional, hilarious and all-around effective performances at the BAFTA Awards. This year, on February 2, they did it again — and descended onto the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in London with their finest fashions.

Believe it or not, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards show is actually the U.K.’s equivalent to the Academy Awards … so needless to say, the competition is incredibly fierce. Actors like Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix are up for major awards for their performances this year.

But the cool thing about this particular awards show is that they highlight two categories that other celebrations of film and television do not. At the BAFTAs, we can expect to see accolades given for Casting in a Film, as well as Best British Film. The movies up for the specifically English honor are 1917, Bait, For Sama, Rocketman, Sorry We Missed You and The Two Popes.

As far as the coveted Best Film award, it’s going to be a tough choice. The nominees are 1917, Joker, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, and Parasite. Quentin Tarantino‘s ninth film snagged the honors during the 2020 Golden Globes on January 6, though loads of folks were sure the Joe Pesci and Al Pacino epic would take the cake. Plus, tons of movie lovers are ~obsessed~ with the Bong Joon-Ho tale of class warfare … so it looks as though it’s anybody’s game.

But, of course, before the winners comes the fashion — so get settled in and get ready. We’ve got some celebrity style to devour! Scroll through the gallery to see photos of all your favorite stars arriving at the 2020 BAFTA Awards.