“I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you,” she continued, explaining, “Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you,” before asking her hosts, “Is this what other people experienced all the time?”

It’s not just getting her groceries carried that was a bonus for her fitness journey. Rebel fit into a new wardrobe filled with more daring fashion choices. She began wearing more figure-hugging clothes and loved taking the plunge when it came to daring tops that showed off her décolletage .

Rebel was tapped to host the 2022 BAFTA Awards and she did not disappoint. In addition to her hilarious wit and dry sense of humor, she also gave herself and fans a major fashion moment. The Isn’t It Romantic actress donned a form-fitting bright red glittering gown featuring a deep, plunging neckline.

“Everyone is asking me, ‘why did you lose weight?’ Clearly, it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson,” she joked to attendees at the U.K.’s version of the Oscars. Rebel added, “I didn’t lose weight just to get a guy, I did it to get more acting roles. Now, I can play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler film.”

The smile on her face throughout the awards show and the after parties showed that she knew she looked fantastic! Rebel followed it up with another fantastic look at the May 2022 premiere of her Netflix film, Senior Year, where she wowed in a strapless green sequin down that was one of her most daring looks to date!

Scroll down to see Rebel’s best braless looks in photos.