Kelly Osbourne Has Changed So Much Over the Years — See Her Total Transformation!

Hollywood royalty! Kelly Osbourne has been in the public eye her entire life — and as a result, fans have been able to watch her transform before their very eyes. Of course, the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer looks much different in 2020 than she did while starring on her famous family’s reality TV series, The Osbournes, in the early 2000s.

In fact, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne revealed a dramatic 85-pound weight loss in August 2020. “Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!” Kelly captioned a photo of her size 26 jeans while shopping at Neiman Marcus on August 8.

Prior to that, on August 3, the U.K. native uploaded a stunning selfie to Instagram with the caption: “Today I’m feeling #Gucci.” Of course, Kelly’s followers couldn’t help but hype her up — including The Real cohost Jeannie Mai‘s mother, Olivia TuTram Mai.

“Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight,” Olivia commented, along with a kissy face emoji. “That’s right, Mamma Mai. I lost 85 pounds since I last saw you. Can you believe it?” the former Fashion Police host replied.

Kelly “feels like a new person today,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, she has finally realized what works for her. She’s embraced her vegan diet and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

As a result of growing up in the spotlight, Kelly is no stranger to scrutiny. However, over the years, she’s learned to embrace the skin she’s in. “Kelly doesn’t obsess about her body anymore,” the insider added. “Once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off.”

Kelly’s health and fitness journey began after she appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2009 — and clearly, she’s come so far. “I never thought in a million years, I’d be that healthy girl who wakes up every morning to exercise,” Kelly previously told Shape magazine. “After being called cherubic and chubby, I’m rocking a bikini!”

