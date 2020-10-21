All-new body! Kelly Osbourne showed off her tiny waist while sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of herself during a fitting on Tuesday, October 21, after her incredible 85-pound weight loss.

“Thank you so much, [Adam Drawas], I [had] so much fun trying on all your beautiful clothes,” the 35-year-old wrote on an Instagram Stories photo of herself pulling off one of the tops she was trying on and exposing her bra and waist.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter looking so slim. She revealed she “can’t find anything that fits” during a shopping trip with pal Daniel Nguyen on October 16. “No, guys, she’s not pregnant, she’s just shopping in the kids’ section because … snatched! Snatched,” her friend gushed in the Instagram Story video.

Kelly confirmed she had lost nearly 100 pounds on August 6 — and days later, she revealed she is now a size 26. “Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard, and it feels good!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of a size 26 tag on August 8.

Needless to say, the Osbournes alum “feels like a new person” since dropping the weight, an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly has finally realized what works for her,” the source explained. “She’s embraced her vegan diet, and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

Kelly also considers veganism a huge help in committing to a healthy lifestyle. She started cutting out all animal products in 2012. “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet,” the former MTV star previously told Daily Express in June 2019.

Ultimately, she “credits a total change about how she thinks about food” with helping her stay slim, the insider added. “Kelly loves cooking now more than ever and she says it helps if she avoids eating anything boring.”

In fact, the former Fashion Police star “doesn’t obsess about her body anymore,” the source noted. It’s clear her new state of mind has done wonders for her health journey and weight loss. “Once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off.”