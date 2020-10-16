A new woman! Kelly Osbourne revealed she “can’t find anything that fits” while going clothing shopping with a friend amid her 85-pound weight loss on Thursday, October 16.

“I can’t find anything that fits, leave me alone,” the 35-year-old wrote over an Instagram Story regram video of herself looking around a clothing store with pal Daniel Nguyen, whom she also tagged in the post. “No, guys, she’s not pregnant, she’s just shopping in the kids’ section because … snatched! Snatched,” Kelly’s friend narrated the original video of the Osbournes alum browsing.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter first confirmed her epic slim-down on August 6. Days later, she revealed she is currently a size 26 while shopping at Neiman Marcus. “Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard, and it feels good!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of a tag labeled with the size on August 8.

The former Fashion Police star “feels like a new person” since losing nearly 100 pounds, an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly has finally realized what works for her,” the source noted. “She’s embraced her vegan diet and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

The former MTV star decided to change her eating habits and go vegan in 2012. “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet,” Kelly previously told Daily Express in June 2019.

Kelly “credits a total change about how she thinks about food” with helping her keep the weight off, the insider noted. “Kelly loves cooking now more than ever and she says it helps if she avoids eating anything boring.”

Ultimately, “she doesn’t obsess about her body anymore,” the source explained — and the new mindset has done wonders for both her health journey and subsequent weight loss. “Once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off.”

It seems the starlet is loving life amid such a major change.