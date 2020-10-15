Kelly Osbourne’s Diet Is Balanced and Yummy — See What the Starlet Eats Daily Amid Her Weight Loss

Eating clean! Kelly Osbourne revealed she lost a whopping 85 pounds on August 3 — and ever since then, fans have been obsessed with learning how she did it. Since the starlet went vegan in 2012, her relationship with food has been a central focus in her wellness journey, so we rounded up all the photos of what the former reality star is eating these days.

After confirming her incredible slim-down to The Real cohost Jeannie Mai‘s mom, Olivia TuTram Mai, she announced she was a size 26 during a shopping trip to Neiman Marcus. “Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!” she wrote on an Instagram Stories photo of a clothing tag confirming the size.

Unsurprisingly, the Osbournes alum “feels like a new person” after losing nearly 100 pounds, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly has finally realized what works for her,” the source noted. “She’s embraced her vegan diet and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

Going vegan was a huge turning point for the former reality star, who decided to make the change after her stint on Dancing With the Stars. “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet,” Kelly previously told Daily Express in June 2019.

In addition to changing her eating habits, the Fashion Police alum underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. “I will never ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done,” she recently told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I don’t give a f—k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s—t.”

Plus, the U.K. native is focused on keeping a positive body image — which helps her wellness journey immensely. “Kelly doesn’t obsess about her body anymore,” the insider explained. “Once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off.”

