Wow! Kelly Osbourne looks slimmer than ever in a stunning new photo on Saturday, May 22, just nine months after revealing her whopping 85-pound weight loss.

“Sun’s out, buns out,” the 36-year-old captioned a photo of herself rocking her signature purple hair in two top knot buns. In the snapshot, her cheeks and chin look very chiseled and defined.

Courtesy of Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Recently, the former Osbournes star opened up about how her outlook on eating changed following her gastric sleeve surgery, which she underwent nearly three years ago. “Your relationship with food will drastically change and for a bit, you grieve it,” she revealed during her “The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show” podcast in May. “It’s weird.”

Kelly added, “Your mind is so used to consuming such large amounts and then you go to eating like a baby and having to retrain yourself with mushy foods and soft foods and then you slowly build up to be able to have more solid food.”

The U.K. native has also dealt with a history of substance abuse, so she noted that she did a lot of work on her mental and physical health before going under the knife — including undergoing therapy for a year before the surgery and maintaining her sobriety for two years. “I always said, mind, body and soul,” Kelly told BFF Jeff Beacher and Biggest Loser‘s Dr. Robert Huizenga, who joined the dynamic duo as a guest on the episode. “You have to do the mind, then you can do the body and then you get the soul.”

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter revealed in August 2020 that she had previously gotten weight loss surgery. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” Kelly explained on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done. I don’t give a f—k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s—t.”

An insider told Life & Style the same month that the former Fashion Police correspondent felt “like a new person” following her incredible slim down. “Kelly doesn’t obsess about her body anymore,” the source gushed at the time. “And once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off.”