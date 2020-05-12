A new lifestyle. Adele’s 100-pound weight loss helped the singer “embrace motherhood on a whole different level” with 7-year-old son Angelo Adkins, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She says she has more energy now — every aspect of her life has shifted. She feels energized and excited about the future.”

The “Chasing Pavements” artist, 32, who shares Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has been focused on “getting healthy,” rather than “becoming super skinny or shaming anyone else’s body,” assures the insider.

Adele first debuted her slimmer figure at Drake’s birthday party in October 2019. Months later, in May 2020, she made headlines after posting a photo of herself looking trim in a little black dress in celebration of her own birthday. “Adele isn’t getting involved in all the controversy surrounding her weight loss,” adds the source. “She’s too busy getting on with her life.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Adele/Instagram

Adele’s motivation to lose weight began shortly after her and Simon’s split. The pair were married for seven years before the Grammy winner filed for divorce in September 2019. Since then, her priorities are “raising her son” and “finishing up her album,” the insider notes. “She’s written songs about everything, from her breakup with Simon, raising Angelo and getting stronger, mentally and physically.”

According to a second source, Adele isn’t interested in dating right now. Following a brief, rumored fling with U.K. rapper Skepta, “romance is on the back burner.” Although Adele has friends “who want to set her up,” the songwriter “says all of that can wait.”

Now that Adele has hit her “goal” weight, a third insider revealed to Life & Style how she plans to maintain her health and fitness. “She cut out her beloved cups of tea — she was up to 10 cups a day — which she used to drink with two spoonfuls of sugar,” explained the source. “Now, she’s all about drinking green juice, eating salads … she loves kale.”

The A-lister is also “educating herself on the right foods to have around the house,” the insider said. “Seeing the results is what keeps her going.”

