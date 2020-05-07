Nothing is slowing her down! Adele is focused on “family, fitness and health, and writing music for her next album,” an insider tells Life & Style exclusively. “That’s the priority right now and for the foreseeable future. She says that’s more than enough to keep her busy.” It seems dating isn’t on the menu for the 32-year-old.

“There are a lot of rumors out there but Adele says romance is on the back burner, for now anyway,” the source adds. “She has friends who want to set her up but she says all of that can wait, especially during these changing times.”

Courtesy of Adele/Instagram

It looks as though Adele is ready to take a step back from romance after a rocky year. She announced she separated from now ex-husband Simon Konecki in April 2019, after three years of marriage. She officially filed for divorce in September 2019. Shortly after, she sparked romance rumors with rapper Skepta.

“She’s really into Skepta, and they have a lot in common, much more than she ever did with Simon,” an insider told In Touch in October 2019. “They’re both passionate about music. They’ve been friends for years, and then it just developed into this romance.” Unfortunately, it looks as though things didn’t work out between them.

Shutterstock; Courtesy Adele/Instagram

Now, she’s focusing on what matters and “absolutely living her best life right now,” according to a third source. The U.K. native showed off her incredible figure in a tight little black dress on Instagram on May 6, while celebrating her birthday “at home with a few close friends,” the first source explains.

But there was one person who was integral to the festivities. “Of course, she starts and ends her days with her No. 1 guy, Angelo,” the insider adds about her 7-year-old child. “She loves her son so much and really wants to be the best mum ever.”

After her 100-pound weight loss, the third source told L&S exclusively the pop star is “in the best shape she’s ever been in.” The insider added, “Even she can’t believe how she’s transformed her body.”

The “Someone Like You” singer felt her birthday was “the perfect opportunity” to show off her weight loss progress to her followers on social media. “She’s so proud of the picture she posted,” the source said.

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Most fans recall the singer’s “signature long dresses” and how she “never showed her legs,” the insider recollected. “She loved them, but she hid behind them. Now, that’s all changed. It’s a cliché, but she says she feels like a butterfly — she’s shedding her old skin and this is who she really is. It’s definitely a metamorphosis.”