So. Much. Yes! Adele’s black, Elzinga birthday dress, which showed off her dramatic weight loss, basically broke the internet on May 5. Although the singer celebrated turning 32 at home while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, that didn’t stop her from looking incredible dressed in the figure-hugging minidress. The best part? You can get the look, too.

The high collar and balloon-shaped sleeves make the silk dress even more chic while the waist-hugging fit showed off the Grammy winner’s slim frame. The one Adele was wearing will set you back $892 from Matches Fashion.

While the “Rolling in the Deep” songstress proved the hefty price tag might be worth it, that’s a lot to drop on a dress. Other options under $200 include IRO’s Deteo Dress, Parker brand’s Palmas Dress (if you like sparkle) and Tanya Taylor’s Clarisse Dress, which has a similar shape but a colorful, floral pattern.

If it wasn’t obvious from her glowing photo, Adele is “absolutely living her best life right now,” an insider exclusively gushed to Life & Style. “She’s in the best shape she’s ever been in — even she can’t believe how she’s transformed her body.”

The “Send My Love” singer hit her fitness “goal” but is working hard to “keep tightening up her body,” the source explained. “She’s even dreaming of running a marathon someday.”

The A-lister was “motivated” to make a life change after her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki. The couple, who shares 7-year-old son, Angelo, announced they were ending their marriage after two years in April 2019. Adele officially filed for divorce in September.

How did she actually achieve her stunning transformation? Adele did it the old-fashioned way — exercise and watching her diet. The “Rumour Has It” artist stuck to “strict” eating plans, like the ketogenic diet and the SirtFood diet. She also spent a lot of time with her personal trainer, Pete Geracimo. “She loves working out now, which she jokes is not something she ever thought would come out of her mouth,” added the insider.

Of course, Adele is gorgeous at any size, but we love seeing her feel amazing in her own skin.

