Khloé Kardashian has claimed she has undergone plastic surgery more than once in her life. While the reality star isn’t too outspoken when it comes to her past procedures, she has opened up once before about the reason behind her choice to go under the knife.

In the reunion special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé revealed that she had opted for a few cosmetic alterations. “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’ but I’ve had one nose job,’” she said in the episode that aired in June 2021. “And everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me.”

Aside from her nose job, the Good American founder also revealed she has done “injections” but “not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

The reality star then unraveled how she experienced body image insecurity when appearing alongside her two sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian — “I became insecure because of everyone else telling me.”

“We did so many photo shoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes and I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing, but not to worry because I would be in the background anyway,” Khloé added in the episode. “I don’t want people to feel like they have to be a certain size to be accepted. I just want people to be healthy.”

Prior to this episode, the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum encouraged body positivity on social media, such as when she uploaded several non-enhanced images in an Instagram carousel post in April 2021.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” a message read that she included at the end of her post. “As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering or in bad lighting, or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get to this point — and then shares it to the world — you have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” Khloé added, before listing the comments she has heard before, including “‘Khloé is the fat sister'” and “‘Khloé is the ugly sister.'”

Multiple outlets and fans have speculated she has received other cosmetic enhancements, such as lip fillers, but Khloé hasn’t addressed that rumor. Sister Kylie Jenner has gotten lip fillers in the past, revealing she received “temporary” fillers in one 2015 episode of KUWTK, only to remove them and then add them again three years later.

Aside from managing her life in the spotlight, Khloé prioritizes her role as a mother to daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

