Khloe Kardashian Looks Fit in All White While Grabbing Ice Cream With Her Family in Los Angeles

We see you, Khloé Kardashian! The Good American founder was spotted looking more fit than ever during an outing with her family in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 4.

Khloé, 37, took her daughter, True Thompson, and nieces Dream Kardashian, Chicago West and Stormi Webster out for ice cream at The Grove. The adorable fivesome was also joined by Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner.

As precious as True, 3, Dream, 4, Chicago, 3, and Stormi, 3, are, it was Khloé’s all-white ensemble that truly stole the show! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality wore a tight off-white tank top paired with high-waisted linen pants. To accessorize, Khloé wore white pumps, gold hoop earrings by designer Jennifer Fisher and an 818 Tequila trucker hat courtesy of sister Kendall Jenner. For her glam, the former E! star wore her long blonde ponytail through her hat. Overall, the look felt very Jennifer Lopez, in the best way!

While there’s no denying that Khloé looks fantastic, these past few months have been up and down for the Revenge Body host. In June, Life & Style confirmed that Khloé and on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson called it quits again.

Tristan, 30, and Khloé began dating in 2016. Two years later, in April 2018, they welcomed daughter True. Unfortunately, throughout their relationship, the professional basketball player has been involved in a number of cheating scandals, most notably with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019. Although they were able to reconcile their relationship in spring 2020, they ultimately split.

“Khloé broke up with Tristan again,” a source told In Touch in June, noting the breakup transpired several weeks earlier. “Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé.”

According to the insider, Khloé viewed the split as “bittersweet” and “heartbreaking,” but plans to “move on.” Since then, the former flames have been spotted together a handful of times, including taking True to dance class in July.

