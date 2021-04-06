~Keep Up~ With Khloe Kardashian’s Sexiest Bikini Photos Over the Years

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Khloé Kardashian loves to show off her curves on social media — and for good reason. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been on a steady health and fitness journey for years, most notably after giving birth to daughter True Thompson in April 2018.

In fact, since True was born, Khloé has lost 60 pounds. “If you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand,” the Good American founder explained to sister Kourtney Kardashian during a May 2020 interview with Poosh.com. “I’m around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I’m like, ‘Woo! It’s the dream.'”

Despite all of her efforts, Khloé does her best not to put too much pressure on what she’s eating, noting she’d “rather put more effort” in working out. “In this world, I don’t really watch what I eat,” the E! personality said. “That doesn’t mean I’m binge-eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True’s eating.”

Beyond losing weight, Khloé is committed to embracing the skin she’s in, including her stretch marks. “Stunning! Stretch marks are beautiful,” one fan commented on an August 2019 bikini photo of the California native. “Aw, thank you! It is what it is LOL. They don’t bother me,” she replied.

Ultimately, Khloé’s dedication to health and fitness isn’t about looking a certain way. “It started as that, but it was never my goal. It was never: ‘I want to look good in a bikini.’ It was never my goal,” she revealed during an October 2019 interview with “On Purpose” podcast host, Jay Shetty. “I just wanted to feel good mentally. And I think when you start putting yourself first, you start feeling so much better.”

Khloé first started seriously hitting the gym amid her divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013. “For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life,” she recalled. “I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental health. I needed a release and I needed to feel strong, and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Khloé Kardashian’s sexiest bikini photos over the years.