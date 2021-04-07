Honesty hour? Khloé, Kim, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s social media feeds are full of immaculately curated content that shows off their flawless figures. However, the famous brood has been called out for Photoshopping, altering and editing their pictures, and they’ve occasionally responded to comments.

Khloé’s use of heavy photo editing, in particular, came under question after an “unauthorized” and unedited bikini picture of her allegedly from the A-list family’s Easter celebration at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs house began circulating on Sunday, April 4.

An insider told Life & Style the Good American founder “went ballistic” after the snapshot in question was leaked online. “She hated it and demanded her team take it down,” added the insider.

The picture showed Khloé posing poolside while wearing a cheetah-print string bikini. She had her brown hair pulled back into a ponytail and appeared to be makeup-free. Her team immediately began working to pull it down across the web.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

As fans know, this is far from the first time Khloé has been called out for her photos. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has denied editing accusations many times in the past.



“Making such a fuss about this one slipping through the cracks just shows how desperate she is to convey an image that really isn’t her,” continued the insider. “Fans love the real Khloé; the way she really looks. It’s very hypocritical to tell your fans to own their body types when you can’t do it yourself. It’s disappointing.”

Many of KoKo’s supporters were bummed about the way the reality star handled things. Season 1 Revenge Body alum Will Onteiveros said during an interview with The Sun on April 6 that the mom of one “missed an opportunity” to “support natural beauty.”

“I couldn’t understand the hype, but I know that family are so anal about their pictures because they’re critiqued constantly,” he said. “Once you get in the Photoshop game it’s hard to get out. Everything you see of them is perfection.”

Keep scrolling to see what the Kardashian-Jenners have said about Photoshopping and editing their pictures!