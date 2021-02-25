Step off, haters. Khloé Kardashian shut down accusations that her new Good American campaign photos are a “Photoshop fail” on Wednesday, February 24. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star assured the unique look of the pictures were 100 percent intended.

“I’m cracking up! [For a] few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect,” the reality babe, 36, tweeted after her sexy campaign photos began circulating. “The closer the object is to [the] camera, they will get elongated. So, in some of my photos, my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”

Khloé then pulled a few photos that were particularly getting extra attention, one of which featured the clothing brand founder sitting in jeans and a nude-colored bra. Her tan pumps were in the foreground and stretched to dramatic proportions. Seriously, if it were real, KoKo’s feet would be the same size as her torso.

“I mean … LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! It’s the angle and the type of lens,” Khloé wrote in a later tweet. “And personally, I think this camera lens is so f—king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.”

She posted a second black-and-white picture that showed her kneeling on the ground in thigh-high sparkly boots. This time, her arms were in front of her body, which gave them an elongated effect.

“Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL,” the E! star quipped. “My old … normal-sized hands are still [intact]. Nope, I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers, and nope, it’s not a ‘Photoshop fail.’ Have a great day.”

Luckily, Khloé didn’t take the shady response to heart and promised followers in another tweet she “absolutely [loves]” how the photos for her shoe collection “turned out.”

“I have so many more photos to post, and I’m so excited about it! Stay tuned!” she added. “Hope the ‘concern and confusion’ is now put to rest, and we can just enjoy the photos LOL. This really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie.”

Keep doing you, Khloé!