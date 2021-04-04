Family time! Khloé Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner shared photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lavish Easter celebrations on Saturday, April 3 — and the special occasion was full of baked goods and sweet treats.

“We’re getting started early,” Kylie, 23, captioned a photo of a plate of pastel M&M cookies and cake pops the day before Easter Sunday. She also shared snapshots of a stunning bunny cake filled with candy. Khloé, 36, posted photos of bunny cupcakes and pastel Rice Krispies Treats.

The Good American founder also shared a picture of one of the children of the famous family playing with what appeared to be silly putty with glitter, glue and other craft supplies around the table. It appeared the kiddos were doing a holiday-centric art project during the family celebration.

This isn’t the first party the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have had this year. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago West, turned 3 in January, so the proud mama, 40, had an opulent birthday bash for the toddler to celebrate. The party had a purple theme and was decorated by close family friend and floral specialist Jeff Leatham. The designer created huge floral displays exclusively for the event.

A few weeks later, Chi’s cousin — Kylie and rapper Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster — celebrated her 3rd birthday. The proud parents threw their only child an extravagant party, including a huge inflatable slide with her face on it, her own branded candy shop, a Cinderella carriage made entirely of balloons and a food truck serving Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, fries and Texas toast.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the reality TV clan did not have their annual Christmas Eve soiree in December 2020 — but that doesn’t mean they didn’t go all out with their celebrations as a family. Matriarch Kris Jenner is particularly serious about making sure her grandchildren have the best time during the most important holiday of the year.

“Kris starts planning for Christmas every year in July,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Everything she does for the kids she does custom. Because there are so many of them, she has her assistants start researching in the summer, reaching out to manufacturers [and] asking times on certain items.”

