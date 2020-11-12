The luckiest little girl in the world! The Kardashians hosted a Disney-themed party for Dream Kardashian‘s 4th birthday — and we’ve got to say, we’re a little bummed we didn’t get an invite.

During the celebration, Dream’s aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share some photos of the magical evening on Wednesday, November 11. As with most over-the-top Kar-Jenner affairs, costumes are encouraged.

Kourtney, 41, shared a precious photo of herself, mom Kris Jenner and daughter Penelope Disick dressed in their best Disney attire. The Poosh.com founder wore a Fairy Godmother get-up, while Kris, 65, was Snow White and Penelope, 8, was Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

Beyond the family’s adorable outfits, the decor was truly a sight to see! Khloé, 36, shared tons of pictures and videos of the balloon display in the entryway of Kris’ home. The designs, executed by Los Angeles-based company Balloon & Paper, consisted of several gold balloons reading “Happy Birthday Dream” with six smaller displays dedicated to each Disney character — Sleeping Beauty, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Elsa from Frozen, Moana, Cinderella and Belle.

Of course, no birthday party is complete without a cake. The A-listers opted to get Dream a castle design fashioned after the 1991 Beauty and the Beast film. Naturally, Belle and Beast figurines danced on top of the delicious-looking dessert. However, the baker also included supporting characters like Gaston, Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth and more. How fun!

Sadly, Dream’s dad, Rob Kardashian, wasn’t in any of the photos, but the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did share a heartwarming shout-out for his daughter, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, on Twitter. “Happy birthday to my baby girl!!” the 33-year-old gushed on Dream’s actual birthday, November 10. “I am so proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank you for bringing so much happiness to my life. Daddy loves you.”

Needless to say, it’s going to be hard to top Dream’s birthday next year!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Dream Kardashian’s 4th birthday party.