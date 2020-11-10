Daddy’s girl! Rob Kardashian gushed over his “sweet and smart” daughter, Dream Kardashian, for her fourth birthday on Tuesday, November 10.

“Happy Birthday to my baby girl!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, wrote via Twitter. “I am so proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank you for bringing so much happiness to my Life … Daddy loves you.” He shared a photo of his darling daughter, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, smiling in a blue dress with her face painted like a tiger.

Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life 🙂 Daddy Loves You 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/QMbjArSe5M — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2020

Rob repeated the message in a second post with a different snapshot that showed Dream rocking a purple tulle dress with a unicorn headband.

It’s no secret the Rob & Chyna star is head over heels for his only child. Kris Jenner raved about her son’s parenting skills during the November 3 episode of iHeartRadio’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast.

“His daughter, Dream, is great and he’s so in love with that kid,” the momager, 65, said. “He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he’s just … wow. He really is amazing.”

Kris has been supportive of Rob since he welcomed his daughter in 2016. An insider told Life & Style in 2019 that they both have Dream’s “best interest in mind” when it comes to her care. “Between him and Kris, they make sure Dream has the best of everything,” the insider said. “He takes great care of her and has all the help he needs with nannies and music classes and all the fun stuff. He loves her so much.”

Growing up in the famous family, Dream has become extremely close with Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson, 2. The young girls are “super connected,” a second insider told Life & Style in April. “It’s hard to pick her favorite cousin, that’s not fair … But True and Dream are adorable together.”

The Kardashian siblings adore the precious connection between their kids. “They talk their baby talk to each other, Dream says more, of course, and touch each other’s little faces,” the insider continued about the dynamic duo. “Khloé and Rob just love their special bond.”

Happy birthday, Dream!