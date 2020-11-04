Doting daddy alert! Kris Jenner gushed over son Rob Kardashian‘s parenting skills with his daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“His daughter, Dream, is great and he’s so in love with that kid,” the 64-year-old said during her appearance on the Tuesday, November 3 episode of iHeartRadio’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. “He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he’s just … wow. He really is amazing.”

In November 2019, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Kris was an integral part of the 3-year-old’s upbringing. “Both of them have her best interest in mind,” the source explained at the time. “Between him and Kris, they make sure Dream has the best of everything. He takes great care of her and has all the help he needs with nannies and music classes and all the fun stuff. He loves her so much.”

Aside from being dad of the year, the Arthur George founder, 33, has been “having fun” dating around since his impressive weight loss, which he debuted at sister Khloé Kardashian‘s 36th birthday party in June. “He meets them on Instagram mostly, sliding into their DMs. They’re all nice and normal. Instagram is his version of a dating app,” a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style in September.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star worked hard to make his epic slim-down a reality. “He has a trainer, but he’ll be the first one to tell you that he doesn’t always commit. He still struggles, but food is where he’s been making some great strides,” an additional insider previously told Life & Style. “He still loves In-N-Out Double-Double burgers and fries, but he’s really cut back. He’s all about salads and fruits, fish and chicken and walking on the treadmill.” Needless to say, Rob’s “easiest and most fulfilling” workout is running after his baby girl, the source added.

“He’s so good. He is so good,” the momager raved about her only son on the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. “He’s really great.”