Living his best life. Rob Kardashian is “having fun” dating amid his weight loss journey, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He meets them on Instagram mostly, sliding into their DMs. They’re all nice and normal. Instagram is his version of a dating app.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, prefers to stay “out of the spotlight,” says the insider. With that, Rob invites his dates over to his house, where they “order in.” When Rob isn’t wining and dining prospective girlfriends, he’s focusing on bettering himself.

According to the source, the Arthur George founder is “happy,” “healthy” and “kept the weight off.” Moreover, Rob is focused on “raising his daughter,” Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

While the former flames called it quits in December 2016 after just seven months of dating, the Washington D.C. native, 32, supports Rob’s efforts to lose weight. “Go, Rob! That’s always good, especially because that’s Dreamy’s dad and I want him to set an example for her,” Chyna previously told Life & Style about his progress. “So, I think it’s a positive thing that he’s slimming down and worrying about his health, which is very, very, very important.”

Kcr/Shutterstock

Even with Dream, 3, as motivation, Rob continues to face challenges. “He has a trainer, but he’ll be the first one to tell you that he doesn’t always commit. He still struggles, but food is where he’s been making some great strides,” an additional insider revealed to Life & Style. “He still loves In-N-Out Double-Double burgers and fries, but he’s really cut back. He’s all about salads and fruits, fish and chicken and walking on the treadmill.”

Of course, Rob’s “easiest and most fulfilling” workout is running after his daughter, the insider noted. To date, Rob has lost approximately 50 pounds, New York City-based internist and gastroenterologist Dr. Niket Sonpal estimated exclusively for Life & Style. Dr. Sonpal believes Rob began his weight loss journey around 300 pounds. “It looks like he’s on a path to better health.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!