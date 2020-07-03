A princess in the making! Blac Chyna‘s daughter, Dream Kardashian, is all about “singing along” to her favorite Disney songs — and even acquires the tracks herself.

“Like any like little girl, I feel like with the Moanas and the Aladdins and things like that,” the 32-year-old gushes exclusively to Life & Style over her toddler, 3. “She has her iPad, she downloads her music and soundtracks herself.”

It isn’t just Disney tunes Dreamy loves, though — she’s also obsessed with “Seen Her,” her mama’s debut rap single. “Dream, she’s so funny,” Chyna reveals about her daughter, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian. “She’s like, ‘Mommy, play your song. Play it again, play it again.’”

Even her son, King Cairo Stevenson, is into his mom’s new beat. “My nanny, Cheeky, was telling King, she was like, ‘King, isn’t this so cool that your daddy and your mommy [are rappers]?’” the reality star explains about her 7-year-old, whom she shares with ex Tyga. “He was like, ‘I guess that is kind of cool, huh?’ And we just started busting out laughing. That is so funny.”

It’s clear the former Nicki Minaj body double is incredibly close with her two children. She previously told Life & Style the best part of being a mom was “just watching them grow up, developing, different things.” “Watching myself and both of my kids, which is funny to me,” she said in December 2019. “It’s like certain things that they do, I’m like, ‘I would have done that.’”

However, Dreamy and King aren’t just in love with their mama — they’re also quite close to one another. “They’re obsessed with each other,” Chyna gushed at the time. “Especially Dream, anything that King does, Dream wants to do it. If it’s trucks, she wants trucks. If it’s music, she wants to know the songs. She really looks up to King, and he’s actually a really good brother.”

The Washington D.C. native added that her heart “melts” seeing her two kiddos grow up with a positive connection. To be honest, it melts our hearts, too!