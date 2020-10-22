Hard to ~Keep Up~! See Photos of True, Dream, Stormi and More Kardashian-Jenner Cousins

It’s a family thing! True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster, Saint West and all of the Kardashian-Jenner cousins are too cute. The children of the famous reality family spend tons of time together and are as close as siblings.

“To have all of our kids be able to grow up together and there’s one after the other, I feel like we’re all so blessed,” Kourtney Kardashian, who shares three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick, told People in 2018. “We love it. It’s the best energy. We were just hanging out with all the kids outside and it’s really amazing.”

Specifically, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, is extremely close in age with Kylie Jenner’s mini-me, Stormi, and Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago. “I think it’s really special to have three little baby girls all at the same time … We call them the triplets,” Kourt added.

The Poosh founder was the first one to have a child, but Kim quickly caught up and now has four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — with husband Kanye West. The KKW Beauty founder opened up about welcoming her other sisters to the “mom club.”

“They finally understand what it is like when I am really tired at work, when I’ve been up and feeding all night long, or things like that, those things they really didn’t get,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained to People in 2018. “It’s fun to see them really understand it now.”

Although the kids are equally adorable, they are still unique individuals. Khloé opened up about how she “can’t” expect True to hit all the same milestones as her cousins.

“Sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, ‘But Chicago did this,’ or, ‘Stormi did that.’ I’m like, I can’t do that. [They’re] all different kids and different ages and just learn differently. I have to remind myself of that,” the Good American founder told podcast host Travis Stork in July 2020. “I’m still trying to figure that out. We’re doing a good job, but … every day is just different. You just roll with it. You have to remember that there’s no right or wrong timeline for kids. Everyone does things in their own way.”

No matter what, the Kardashian-Jenner cousins will have their family to lean on for support. See their cutest photos through the years below!