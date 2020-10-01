Cousin Classmates! Stormi, True and Chicago Show Off in Art Class

Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Chicago West Show Off in Art Class During 1st Day of Homeschool

Star pupils! Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Chicago West were having the time of their lives on their first day of homeschool. The Kar-Jenner kids showed off in art class in new photos, dipping into paints while enjoying the beautiful weather outside.

In the snaps shared by proud mama and aunt Kylie Jenner on Wednesday, September 30, the toddlers got creative with fruits and more while wearing aprons. Stormi couldn’t have been happier about spending time with her cousin, even jumping for joy in another clip as her dad, Travis Scott, smiled in the background.

The makeup maven’s daughter, 2, was dressed to impress for her big day, rocking a black T-shirt, high-top Air Jordan sneakers and an Hermès backpack that reportedly costs around $10,000. Kylie always keeps her baby girl in the most stylish outfits, and she isn’t afraid to spend some cash to spoil her mini-me.

“Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a source previously told Life & Style magazine. “She can drop upwards of $100,000 in a week on her little girl!”

The E! star, 23, has been pulling out the stops and trying new methods of keeping her daughter entertained while social distancing in their luxurious abode.

“I have bought her every single outdoor Troll you could imagine. She has bouncy houses out there. Water toys. She has been in the pool every day,” Kylie previously dished during an April Instagram Live with close pal Stassie Karanikolaou. “I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life.”

Khloé Kardashian, 36, also revealed what it’s like having her 2-year-old daughter, True, grow up with cousins that are around the same age as her little one.

“True has two cousins that are … all three months apart,” the Good American founder said on the July 22 episode of “The Travis Stork Show” podcast.

“Sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, ‘But Chicago did this,’ or, ‘Stormi did that.’ I’m like, I can’t do that. [They’re] all different kids and different ages and just learn differently. I have to remind myself of that,” KoKo shared during the interview. “You have to remember that there’s no right or wrong timeline for kids. Everyone does things in their own way.”

