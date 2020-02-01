Stormi Webster Is Only 2, But the Contents of Her Closet Could Probably Pay Your Student Loans

Are there any celebrity babies more spoiled than Stormi Webster? Kylie Jenner‘s adorable toddler daughter is only 2 years old, and she’s already got a closet full of designer goods. Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Hermés — this kid’s got it all, and she’s not afraid to flaunt it. Well, she’s 2. But her mom isn’t afraid to flaunt it on her behalf.

In the first few months of her life, fans discovered that the tiny tot was already being carted around in a baby carrier that came with the hefty price tag of $625. The stroller Kylie, 22, copped for her daughter cost even more. And when we say more, we mean several thousand dollars more.

In November 2019, Life & Style learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s spending on gifts for her daughter has only gotten more extravagant over the years. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets,” an insider exclusively shared. “You name it, Stormi has it. … [Kylie] can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

The mom’s spending on herself is equally ridiculous. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once,” the source continued. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.” And when your car collection already includes legendary rides like a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, a Rolls-Royce, Mercedes G-Class and a Ferrari 488 Spider, you’d think you wouldn’t need any more — no matter how cute it might look with your 15th Birkin bag.

The star’s extravagance even started getting her in trouble with her fans. After she got five Birkins for Christmas in December 2019, she showed them off to her followers on Instagram. But when the posts were met with some serious backlash, she ended up taking them down. “By my count, Kylie Jenner got [five] Birkin bags for Christmas, one [of] which is titled the rarest handbag in the world at $300,000,” one Twitter user wrote. “So all five are around half a million dollars, give or take a couple thousand. And I thought my Christmas was a success getting AirPods! Peasant.”

At only 2, Stormi’s closet is already starting to rival her mom’s. Check out the gallery below to get a peek at just some of the swag she’s already rocking.