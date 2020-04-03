Cousin goals! True Thompson’s “big sister qualities shine” when she spends time with Kim Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm West, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. The bond Khloé Kardashian’s only child shares with Psalm actually reminds her of her own relationship with her brother.

“She’s loving and protective like Khloé was with Rob [Kardashian],” adds the source. “Khloé already sees her and Rob’s dynamic in True and Psalm.” The sweet baby, 11 months, is the youngest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family, and he’s clearly found favor with True, 23 months.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian Instagram

That’s not the only special relationship True has in her family. Khloé, 35, and Rob, 33, have always been close, and the same can also be said for their kids. They frequently document playdates between True and Dream Kardashian, where the tiny ladies hang by the pool or make art together. Blac Chyna exclusively confessed to Life & Style that Dream, 3, has the strongest bond with True because they are “close in age.”

Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Twitter

Of course, no one is closer than Khloé and her only child. True is “the light of both of their lives,” a second insider said about the Revenge Body host and her “curious and adventurous” daughter. KoKo “credits motherhood” for making her want to be a “better person” every day. “She admits that her life was pretty superficial … before True,” divulged the insider. “Obviously, she’s still all about the glam and looking her best, but Khloé’s become more spiritual and empathetic.”

True has a big milestone approaching with her second birthday on April 12. Although the famous family has been quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Good American founder still has something special up her sleeve. The busy mom “plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day,” a separate source revealed exclusively to Life & Style.

There’s no doubt that True will have a wonderful birthday because her dad, Tristan Thompson, has been staying with Khloé and True during quarantine, In Touch reported. “She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture. He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” the source explained the outlet. “But, she’s upset that True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate. That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over.”

True is certainly surrounded by love!