The dream duo! Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet new photo of herself and her daughter, True Thompson, on her Instagram on March 6 — and needless to say, we’re obsessed with how close the sweet mama is with her adorable little girl.

“Soulmate,” the 35-year-old captioned the pic of herself trying to give her 23-month-old daughter a smooch. Tristan Thompson‘s daughter wasn’t having it though — she put her hand up to block the KUWTK star’s lips. LOL! But clearly, Khlo didn’t care about the swerve. She even added two dove emojis to her caption to hammer home her point and used a cute filter over the image.

Naturally, fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the adorable snapshot. “Gorgeous,” Kar-Jenner pal La La Anthony wrote on the post. “Can you post True’s pic every day? She’s my mood booster,” one fan gushed, while another added, “Cuteness overload!”

It’s no surprise to see the Good American founder dedicating herself to lots of quality time with her first and only child. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the blonde beauty prefers to make memories with her daughter rather than focus on the material things in life.

“Kylie [Jenner] gets a lot of buzz for spoiling Stormi [Webster] — reportedly $100,000 recently — but Kim [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé are no slouches when it comes to lavishing presents on their kids,” the source explained in December 2019.

The reality TV starlet knows she has the means to splurge on her baby, though — but she tries to keep it to a minimum. “Khloé has learned that less is more. She’s trying really hard to set a better example, but Khloé and Kim still go all out,” the insider added. “The designer clothes they buy for kids is in the $10,000 to $20,000 or more range — which is insane when you think how they’ll outgrow it so fast — but money is no object for them.”

It’s clear that Khlo’s approach to parenting is doing wonders for her little girl. After all, they definitely seem like the best of friends. Talk about mommy-daughter goals for life, y’all!