Honesty hour! Khloé Kardashian had fans questioning her relationship status with ex Tristan Thompson after sharing a sweet post about him and their daughter, True Thompson. “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a cuddly photo of her and the 23-month-old along with two dove emojis.

“Does this mean [they’re] back together?” a follower questioned in the comment section of the precious post. Tristan, 29, has seemed especially friendly with the famous family, including Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick, as of late, but KoKo diffused the rumors.

“It means her parents love her beyond measure,” the 35-year-old responded to the question. Tristan and Khloé split for good in March 2019 after his tryst with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Although the pair have had their challenges, they appear to be in a great place these days — and fans are here for True having the happiest life possible.

“I love the TRUE love between you, Tristan and True!! The coparenting is real and I’m so proud of your strength,” one follower gushed. “You’re the best mom ever, Khloé,” another person added. “She is such a beautiful baby girl,” someone else echoed.

Tristan is back in the good graces of the Kardashian family, and even Kim, 39, sent well wishes to the athlete for his birthday on March 13. “Happy Birthday @realtristan13!!!! Cheering loud for you today!” the KKW Beauty founder wrote on her Instagram Story to accompany a photo of herself rooting for the Cleveland Cavalier courtside. “Can’t wait to celebrate soon!” She shared a second, somewhat blurry image of the two cozied up and added, “I think this is our only pic together.”

The basketball player was touched by the sweet message and responded shortly after on his personal social media. “Thank you soo much Keeks! Turn up soon [to come]” he replied. “We have to start using the photo booths at the parties,” he added with laughing emojis.

Unfortunately, Tristan’s birthday celebration didn’t happen as planned. “Corona got the party postponed but we [are] still [going to] get it in,” he captioned a video reposted from his friend Dondre Wise’s Story. In the clip, the duo can be seen partying under blacklights.

It looks like Khloé and Tristan will do everything to make sure True is taken care of!