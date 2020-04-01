Make it work! Khloé Kardashian is doing everything she can to ensure that her daughter, True Thompson, has the most “spectacular birthday as possible,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Even with the entire Kar-Jenner bunch quarantining separately amid the coronavirus outbreak, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, “plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day,” adds the insider.

Beyond a virtual celebration, True’s dad and KoKo’s ex, Tristan Thompson, will also be present for his baby girl’s special day. According to In Touch, the Good American founder and NBA baller, 29, are self-isolating together.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture, He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” assures the source. “But she’s upset that True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate. That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over.”

Last year, True’s first birthday was definitely uncomfortable for Khloé. The California native had to maintain her composure just two months after Tristan’s highly publicized cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

“If you want to know what it’s like to survive hell and still come out shining brighter than the sun, just look into the eyes of a woman who has survived intense damage and refused to allow it to destroy her softness,” KoKo shared on her Instagram Story hours before the party began.

Photo Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

However, no matter what’s going on between her and Tristan romantically she has always vowed to put True’s needs first. “I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad,” Khloé told Jay Shetty during an October 2019 episode of his podcast. “He’s a great person. Maybe him and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.”

It sure sounds like she is! We can’t wait to see her birthday celebration.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!