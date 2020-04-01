Mommy-daughter goals! Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, “makes her want to be a better person,” Life & Style exclusively learns. “Hands down, True is the best thing that’s ever happened to Khloé.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, “credits motherhood” and her “curious and adventurous” daughter, 23 months, for giving her a new lease on life. “She admits that her life was pretty superficial … before True,” says the insider. “Obviously, she’s still all about the glam and looking her best, but Khloé’s become more spiritual and empathetic.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

The spunky tot is “the light of both of their lives,” and KoKo plans on ringing in her second birthday in a big way, despite the coronavirus pandemic. A second source exclusively told Life & Style that the reality babe “plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day.” Luckily, the sweet girl will be with both her parents for the big day because Khloé is reportedly quarantining with ex Tristan Thompson, In Touch reported.

“She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture, He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” dished the source. “But, she’s upset that True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate. That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over.”

It’s no surprise that the Revenge Body host wants her daughter to feel special — even if that includes being friendly with her ex, 29. “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” the Good American founder wrote on Instagram with two dove emoji on March 16. Although fans started speculating that the coparents were back together, Khloé clarified things in the comments. “It means her parents love her beyond measure,” she wrote.

Khloé explained why she patched things up with Tristan during the October 14 episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad,” the mom of one explained to the host. “He’s a great person. Maybe him and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.”

