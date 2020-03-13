Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian Instagram

It’s a vibe! Khloé Kardashian shared a hilarious photo of her daughter, True Thompson, looking disheveled and joked that it perfectly captures her current mood.

“How I feel about 2020,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, captioned the silly Instagram picture on March 13. The snapshot showed True, 23 months, sitting on the couch looking a bit confused as her round, pink sunglasses sat crookedly on her face. The reality kiddo was rocking an adorable flowered dress with a gold chain necklace, matching bracelets and earrings. To complete the precious ensemble, KoKo had her daughter in pink Doc Marten boots.

The Revenge Body host frequently documents her adventures with the sweet tot and even gushed that True is her “soulmate” via Instagram on March 6. The pair are always busy making memories, and a source exclusively told Life & Style that she loves to spoil True when she can.

“Kylie [Jenner] gets a lot of buzz for spoiling Stormi [Webster] — reportedly $100,000 recently — but Kim [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé are no slouches when it comes to lavishing presents on their kids,” the insider explained in December 2019. However, the Good American founder is trying to pull the focus from material things.

“Khloé has learned that less is more. She’s trying really hard to set a better example, but Khloé and Kim still go all out,” the insider added. “The designer clothes they buy for kids is in the $10,000 to $20,000 or more range — which is insane when you think how they’ll outgrow it so fast — but money is no object for them.”

Khloé simply wants to give her daughter the best life possible. This includes making sure she spends lots of time with Tristan Thompson, despite he and Khloé ending their romantic relationship.

“I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad,” the mom-of-one said on the October 14 episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “He’s a great person. Maybe him and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.”

True is one lucky kid!