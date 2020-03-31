Amy Schumer and Son Gene Adorably Wave at Her Dad From Outside While Social Distancing: ‘We Love You’

So cute! Amy Schumer took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 31, to share a sweet video with her son, Gene, waving at her dad, Gordon Schumer, from a distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Visiting dad,” the 38-year-old captioned the clip. In the video, she was carrying Gene in one arm and holding a sign that read, “Hi grandpa! We love you!” Considering Gordon has MS and older people are more at risk for suffering complications from coronavirus, this was a very safe and thoughtful way of greeting him.

Courtesy of Amy Schumer/Instagram

It looks like Amy is making the best of self-isolation. On March 29, she shared a video of the 10-month-old struggling to get a toy, then eventually succeeding. “Wild route you’re taking,” she told her baby boy, who was lying on toys and books. “Wow. That was cool.”

When Amy isn’t sharing videos of Gene, she’s giving her fans insight into what her relationship with her husband, Chris Fischer, is like. The I Feel Pretty actress gave her hubby a haircut after he was left with no other choice when the barbershops closed.

“Anyone else?” Amy captioned the clip she shared on March 24. “Don’t cut it willy-nilly,” he said. “F–k you. I’m doing a great job. Next, you’re cutting my hair,” she replied. LOL. Can we say relationship goals?!

The couple, who married in February 2018, has been through so much in such a short amount of time. In May 2019, they welcomed Gene. Less than a year later, Amy decided to undergo IVF in hopes of giving her firstborn a sibling someday.

The blonde beauty got candid about what the experience was like for her. “Hey! So IVF went like this for us,” Amy wrote on Instagram in February 2020. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoa, right? For all of those we got [one] normal embryo from that and [two] low-level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby). So we feel lucky we got [one]! But what a drop off, right?”

We wish her the best!

