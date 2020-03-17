They’ve Got a Walker! Amy Schumer Shares Video of Son Gene Taking Steps (With the Help of His Dad)

They grow up so fast! Amy Schumer took to Instagram on Monday, March 16, to share a video of her son, Gene, walking. He may only be 10 months old, but he’s already a pro.

“Nailing it,” the 38-year-old captioned the post of Gene walking with the help of his dad, Chris Fischer. Naturally, fans sent their love and support. “Dude, he’s crushing it!” wrote one person. “He can walk better than I can,” wrote a second follower. “He’s a natural,” commented a third. He really is!

The couple welcomed Gene in May 2019, and they have been over the moon with their bundle of joy ever since. “I didn’t know I could love someone that much no offense to my husband, who’s here,” the comedian told Entertainment Weekly in November 2019. “But yeah, I think we’re both shocked by the level of love that’s possible.”

Courtesy of Amy Schumer/Instagram

Despite constantly gushing about having a baby, Amy also keeps it real with fans about the experience of giving birth, which was not easy for her. “I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section,” the I Feel Pretty actress told “Informed Pregnancy” podcast in December 2019. “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis, and that was really scary.”

Despite the experience being “brutal,” Amy is excited about expanding her brood and giving her firstborn a baby sibling. The Trainwreck star has undergone IVF and has been pretty open about what it’s been like for her.

“Hey! So IVF went like this for us,” she wrote on Instagram in February. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoa, right? For all of those, we got [one] normal embryo from that and [two] low-level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby). So we feel lucky we got [one]! But what a drop off, right?”

Here’s to hoping Amy and Gene have baby No. 2 soon!