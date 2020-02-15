Success! Comedian Amy Schumer took to her Instagram to share an update on her IVF process while attempting to conceive baby No. 2 — and needless to say, we’re thrilled to hear that the 38-year-old is seeing results from the fertility treatment.

“Hey! So IVF went like this for us,” the blonde beauty captioned an Instagram selfie on February 14. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoa, right? For all of those we got [one] normal embryo from that and [two] low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby). So we feel lucky we got [one]! But what a drop off, right?”

The Trainwreck star was grateful to her fans after crowdsourcing information on the process. “Anyway, I have so appreciated everyone sharing their IVF stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported,” she continued. “So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of IVF which is painful and mentally grueling.”

“I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles,” she explained. “And also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of IVF, it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you.”

Plus, she shouted out her son, Gene, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer. “Anyway, I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way,” she concluded. “I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process.”

Amy announced she would be pursuing the fertility treatment on Instagram on January 9. In the moving post, she revealed she was “freezing” her eggs in order to “give Gene a sibling” down the line. In a second update, she told fans they were moving forward with the process on January 11.

“We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully. I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade,” Amy captioned a funny pic of herself in sunglasses getting an ultrasound. “Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other.”