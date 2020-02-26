The best duo! Amy Schumer and her son, Gene, share a one-of-a-kind bond. The comedian, 38, gave birth to her first son with husband Chris Fischer on May 5, and already, they’ve made some pretty amazing memories together. The comedian is absolutely smitten with her first child and it’s a blast following along on their adventures.

Amy always keeps it very candid with fans about what motherhood has been like for her. One thing is for sure: It’s impossible to prepare for parenthood until you experience it first hand. “I didn’t know I could love someone that much no offense to my husband, who’s here,” the Growing star explained to Entertainment Weekly in November. “But yeah, I think we’re both shocked by the level of love that’s possible.”

Although the comedian quipped that she’s “nicer to her mom” since giving birth, she admitted that Gene has changed her life “in a million ways.” Through the ups and downs she has experienced during her baby’s first year of life, the Trainwreck actress gushed that she feels “so lucky.”

Motherhood has Amy feeling more powerful than ever. She took a moment to praise all the strong mamas out there back in May with a lengthy caption on Instagram. “Women are the s–t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f–king warriors and capable of anything,” she began.

The starlet also touched on the pregnancy complications she experienced that prevented her from performing. “I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy,” Amy continued. “Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f—k, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone.”

She concluded her inspirational post by shouting out all the people she encountered along the way who helped. “All my friends. Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to ‘keep going’ or telling me ‘it will be worth it.’ Thank you,” she wrote. “Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course [her doula] Tatiana.”

