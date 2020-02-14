Celebrity Moms Get Real About Breast-Feeding on Instagram: See Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B and More
Breast-feeding can be a beautiful and important part of motherhood, yet many moms feel like they need to hide it. Luckily, these celebrity parents have no problem boldly showing off the intimate moments with their babies, and they did it on Instagram for the world to see! Scroll through the gallery below to see Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B and more celeb mamas help fight the stigma of breast-feeding.
1 of 37
2 of 37
3 of 37
4 of 37
5 of 37
6 of 37
7 of 37
8 of 37
9 of 37
10 of 37
11 of 37
12 of 37
13 of 37
14 of 37
15 of 37
16 of 37
17 of 37
18 of 37
19 of 37
20 of 37
21 of 37
22 of 37
23 of 37
24 of 37
25 of 37
26 of 37
27 of 37
28 of 37
29 of 37
30 of 37
31 of 37
32 of 37
33 of 37
34 of 37
35 of 37
36 of 37
37 of 37