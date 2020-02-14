Troian Bellisario

The former Pretty Little Liars star, 33, took to Instagram on August 6, to share a powerful message during World Breast-Feeding Week. “I would never have thought something so simple would be so complicated,” Troian, who gave birth to her daughter, Aurora Adams, in October 2018 began. “My milk came in immediately (so lucky!) my daughter has always eaten well (little bit of reflux but all good) and breast-feeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE) but the mastitis, waking up in the middle of the night to pump, pulling off on the freeway to pump or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep it’s SO PAINFUL. (I’ve included the most glamorous I’ve ever looked while feeling like an effing cow),” she continued.

“Having to be conscious of everything I put or do not put in my body (it’s been almost two years if you count pregnancy) and that means alcohol, medication, even melatonin! I can’t even join in all of this cool CBD stuff that’s happening. But … no matter how much I HATE pumping or how complicated MY relationship with food is, it has been a joy, an honor and a no brainer to feed my daughter this way,” the proud mother assured. “My body has made it easy for us and I have loved every moment I get to spend this kind of time with her. Not every mother gets that. I don’t know if I will have it for much longer, but I will always take care of her and do what is best for us. Once again, f–k pumping. Love you forever, baby girl.”