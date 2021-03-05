What an angel! NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, shared the first glimpse of their baby girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes, when they announced her arrival — and needless to say, we can’t stop looking at photos of the tiny tot.

The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder revealed on February 21 that the happy couple had welcomed their daughter the day prior. “Sterling Skye Mahomes,” she captioned a photo of the newborn’s tiny hand grasping her fingers. Additionally, she shared the baby’s weight — six pounds, 11 ounces — in the caption. The proud first-time mama also wore a diamond-encrusted nameplate necklace with the child’s moniker around her neck for the memorable snapshot.

On February 25, the former soccer player revealed she and her future husband were holding off on sharing a full photo of their baby in favor of being truly present with her in the first weeks of her life. “Today was Sterling’s actual due date, sure glad she came a few days early,” Brittany began via her Instagram Stories, captioning the same image she posted to announce Sterling’s birth.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” she continued. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback first met while attending the same high school in their native Texas. “He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” she previously recalled on Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.” Their relationship turned romantic about a year after they met — and they’ve been together ever since.

In September 2020, the happy couple revealed they were engaged after nearly eight years of dating. Less than a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Brittany gushed on social media at the time alongside her sonogram.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Patrick and Brittany’s first child, baby Sterling Skye!