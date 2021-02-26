Cherishing every second! NFL star Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, explained why they haven’t shared any photos showing baby Sterling’s face yet in a new message to fans.

“Today was Sterling’s actual due date, sure glad she came a few days early,” the entrepreneur, 25, began her post via Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 25, before clarifying why they have only posted images of their little angel’s tiny hand.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” the new mom wrote, pointing out how much they are enjoying getting alone time with their bundle of joy. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!” Brittany added. “Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Brittany and Patrick, 25, welcomed their baby girl on February 20 and revealed her name in their announcement, which read, “Sterling Skye Mahomes.”

The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder is fully aware that life in the spotlight comes with criticism, but she has learned to handle it in stride. On February 22, Brittany shut down social media trolls who made “hateful” comments on a maternity photo she shared, with one calling her frilly pink dress “an abomination.”

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” she fired back at the time. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

Prior to that, the Texas native set the record straight when another person claimed “Mahomes got that girl pregnant, and the ancestors immediately took away his powers.” The commenter threw shade at Brittany after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on February 7.

“That girl … My name is Brittany,” she replied via Twitter alongside a crying-laughing emoji. “Maybe you have never been pregnant, and maybe one day you will be, and you will realize what a blessing it is. And maybe also rethink [your] words, girl … It’s a shame women can be so hateful to other women.”

Brittany and Patrick began dating while they were in high school in 2012 and got engaged in September 2020. Not long after his proposal, the couple shared their baby news, writing, “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.”