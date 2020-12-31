The pregnancy munchies! Brittany Matthews isn’t afraid to show off her cravings on social media amid her pregnancy with baby No. 1, whom she shares with fiancé and NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

In fact, fans can catch the 25-year-old showing off her meals on the regular. In mid-December 2020, the mama-to-be shared a snapshot of chicken with a mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes and string beans. Talk about a hearty meal for the baby! Earlier that month, Brittany and Patrick’s little brother, Jackson Mahomes, flaunted a seriously delicious at-home spread from a local pizza joint near the personal trainer‘s Missouri home.

The former soccer star and the Kansas City Chiefs player, 25, first met at Whitehouse High School in their native Texas when Brittany was a sophomore and Patrick was a freshman. They were best friends for over a year before their relationship turned romantic — and they have been together ever since.

The football star got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime love in September 2020, after nearly eight years of dating. Less than a month later, the happy couple revealed they were expecting their first child. “Mom [and] Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the mama-to-be wrote on Instagram alongside two snapshots of the happy couple holding their ultrasound images.

In early December, Brittany took four of her closest friends to Texas to enjoy a lavish baby shower with her family — and to spoil her unborn daughter, of course.

“Thanks to my gals for going to [Texas] to shower baby girl and I,” the fitness influencer wrote on a photo of her girlfriends cradling her growing baby bump while they posed for a group photo before getting on their private plane to the southern state. “Everyone has quarantined and been COVID tested for my baby shower. Thankful to have amazing close friends and family that will stay safe for the sake of me [and] my baby girl.”

The precious party had a subtle holiday theme with food and photo ops — and seemed like the perfect way to welcome Brittany and Patrick’s little one to the family.

