Celebrate! NFL star Patrick Mahomes‘ pregnant fiancée, Brittany Matthews, had an epic baby shower with her closest friends and family in her home state of Texas on Saturday, December 5.

In several photos and videos posted to the 25-year-old’s Instagram Stories, she and five friends boarded a private plane and popped a bottle of champagne in celebration. “Thanks to my gals for going to [Texas] to shower baby girl and I,” Brittany wrote on a photo of her friends cradling her baby bump while posing for the snapshot before getting on their plane. “Everyone has quarantined and been COVID tested for my baby shower. Thankful to have amazing close friends and family that will stay safe for the sake of me [and] my baby girl.”

The party itself had a subtle holiday theme. The personal trainer showed off red and white mini trees on the tables at the event. She also revealed a stunning pink balloon display that read “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in blue balloons, a nod to the classic Christmas tune. Additionally, there were pink Christmas trees surrounding the balloon displays.

Aside from the holiday homages, the fitness guru also showed off a stunning life-size set of pink baby blocks that read “baby girl.” The adorable piece of decor was set up as a backdrop for Brittany’s shower guests to take photos.

The former soccer player and her husband-to-be, 25, met in high school in Texas and had a close friendship before they started a relationship. Brittany has been supporting Patrick since he started playing football full-time.

Less than a month after announcing their engagement, the high school sweethearts revealed they were expecting their first child on September 29. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the future mama gushed on Instagram alongside two photos of the happy couple showing off her ultrasound image. The proud parents-to-be found out they were having a baby girl on October 21.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Brittany’s sweet pink baby shower!