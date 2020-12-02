No. 1 fan! Pregnant Brittany Matthews showed support for her fiancé, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, by wearing one of his merch sweatshirts on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 1.

“Hey friends, go getcha @patrickmahomes merch,” the 25-year-old wrote over a cute Boomerang of herself rocking a black crewneck with her future husband’s last name written in white script across the chest. The fitness guru also tagged her man’s merch Instagram page and included a heart-eyed emoji.

It’s no surprise to see Brittany smitten with her longtime love. She and Patrick, 25, first met when they attended Whitehouse High School together in their native Texas. Brittany was a sophomore when they became friends, while the athlete was a freshman. “He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” she previously revealed on Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.”

After the football player gave Brittany a Valentine’s Day card and a rose in an “embarrassing” and silly gesture a year later, the soccer player started to develop feelings for Patrick. “He just brought it to me as a funny joke, but like I thought it was the cutest thing in the world,” she gushed over the milestone memory on social media. “Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting like, ‘Kiss her! Kiss her! Kiss her!’”

Following the sweet stunt, the pair started dating — and they’ve been together ever since. Brittany has been supporting Patrick’s career since he started playing football “full-time” during his senior year and was being scouted for colleges based on his high skill level.

“He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh s—t, he might go play professional football,” the fitness influencer gushed. “It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing.”

In early September, the dynamic duo got engaged after eight years of dating. Less than a month later, the happy couple revealed they are expecting their first child together on September 29.