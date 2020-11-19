Unstoppable! NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is building her own fitness empire while giving back to her community. Learn more about the Texas native’s job below!

The 25-year-old is a trainer, entrepreneur and currently expecting with baby No. 1. However, pregnancy is not slowing her down, and she recently took on a new role as a Balance Elite Leader for the clothing line Balance Athletica.

“I found that my passion was in fitness and helping others,” the former pro soccer player explained in an Instagram video on Wednesday, November 18. This led her to create Brittany Lynne Fitness, an at-home workout program.

“‘Training like Britt’ means many things – working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS!” her website reads. “These programs are designed to tone, grow muscle and get STRONG. Don’t be afraid to lift heavy and push yourself!”

The personal trainer hopes to reach people all over the world with her program. “A woman can be any weight and still be healthy. She can be at any weight and still be happy. She can be at any weight and working on herself to become a healthy person,” Brittany said.

The blonde beauty explained she’s always had her “own drive” and doesn’t like “being bored,” which pushed her to work hard her whole life. Plus, her supportive fiancé, 25, also gives her motivation.

“Patrick works his ass off and is at the facility from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day,” said Brittany. “There’s no excuse for me to be sitting on my butt at home doing nothing or not making a difference in this world or not being successful. I feel like we’re a team.”

In addition to her work in fitness, Brittany is also an influencer with over 700,000 followers. She noted that she wants to have a “positive” social media presence and serve as a “role model.” She added, “I define success not by how much money you make but how much of a difference you’re making to people in the world.”

However, putting details about your life online can also mean negativity from trolls. “Me being a normal girl and living a normal life with this NFL star, most people stereotype an NFL star should not be with this normal girl,” Brittany admitted. “Ever since my platform has grown, you know, the hate has continued to grow, as well. I will say Patrick has been a huge help in this aspect.”

She later opened up more on her Instagram Story about wanting to share more personal details. “I’m just finally to a point in my life that I know who I am, I have my family, I have my friends and I am fully confident in the way I was raised,” Brittany said while noting it “makes [her] heart so happy” getting positive feedback from her followers.

