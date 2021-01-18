Their biggest fan! Brittany Matthews supported the Kansas City Chiefs after her fiancé, Patrick Mahomes, suffered a concussion and got pulled from the playoff game versus the Cleveland Browns.

Things got dicey in the second half of the game on Sunday, January 17, when Patrick, 25, was forced to sit out after getting injured and backup quarterback Chad Henne stepped in to finish the game. Thanks to an impressive first half played by Patrick and fending off the Browns following the Texas native’s concussion, the Chiefs secured their spot in the AFC Championship.

Courtesy Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Brittany celebrated from the stands with Patrick’s brother, Jackson, and raved about the momentous feat achieved by the Missouri-based team. The fitness babe posted videos via Instagram Stories of herself screaming for the team, dancing and, of course, rocking a signature red outfit. Brittany looked adorable with her baby bump on display in black jogger sweatpants, a red T-shirt and a customized tan trench coat with the number 15 embroidered on the back.

Her comment section was filled with concerned fans sending love for Patrick after his injury. The 2020 MVP is set to have another concussion evaluation on Monday, January 18, which is standard protocol for any player who suffers a head injury during a game. Patrick will need clearance in a five-step process in order to play Buffalo in the upcoming game on Sunday, January 24.

Luckily, Andy Reid, the Chiefs’ head coach, gave a positive update about Patrick following the game. “He’s actually going pretty well,” he said. “I just talked to him, and he’s doing good. We’ll see how he is tomorrow but right now he’s doing good.”

Being the fiancée of a longtime football player, and as an athlete herself, injuries most likely don’t rattle Brittany too much. In the meantime, the couple, who got engaged in September shortly before revealing they are expecting a baby girl, are most likely relaxing at their Missouri home.

It’s no secret Brittany and Patrick make an amazing team. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” the trainer, who began dating the Super Bowl LIV winner in 10th grade, captioned their engagement announcement. “You made this day perfect; you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

We hope Patrick is back on the field soon!