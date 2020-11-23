Supportive family! NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes is surrounded by love with his parents, brother and fiancée Brittany Matthews. Learn more about his crew below!

Who are Patrick’s Mom and Dad?

The Kansas City Chiefs player got his athleticism from his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., who was a Major League Baseball pitcher. His dad was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1988 and went pro right out of high school. He retired from the sport in 2009.

Patrick Sr. admitted to steering his son toward baseball, but the MVP “fell in love with football.”

Courtesy Patrick Mahomes Sr./Instagram

“Thousands of people in the stands, being the man who could dictate and change the game. He’s a student of whatever game he’s playing. He had played baseball for so long he knew every situation. He thought it was way through it. There was so much for him to learn in football and that’s what he loved,” the proud dad said.

Patrick’s mom, Randi, supported the family as a homemaker and always made sure to put an emphasis on school. She and Patrick Sr. divorced when their eldest son was 6 years old but appear to have an amicable relationship. These days, Randi represents her son in a slew of Kansas City area charities.

Does Patrick Have Siblings?

The NFL star has one brother named Jackson Mahomes, who is three years younger than him. Although he doesn’t play sports, he has found his own path as a TikTok star.

Courtesy Jackson Mahomes/Instagram

“I’ll never forget the first time that I was at a football game or at a store when people came up to me noticing me as Jackson from TikTok and not just Patrick Mahomes’ brother,” Jackson said during a vlog in September. “My whole life I’ve been compared to my dad who was a Major League baseball player, my brother’s in the NFL, my godfather’s a Major League baseball player — and then there’s me.”

Who Is Patrick’s Future Wife?

Patrick and his fiancé, Brittany, started dating in high school and got engaged in September. They are currently expecting baby No. 1. The two are a major power couple, and the Texas babe created her own at-home workout program called Brittany Lynne Fitness.

She explained during an Instagram video in November she’s always had her “own drive” and hates “being bored.”

Courtesy Brittany Matthews/Instagram

“Patrick works his ass off and is at the facility from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day,” explained the former soccer player. “There’s no excuse for me to be sitting on my butt at home doing nothing or not making a difference in this world or not being successful. I feel like we’re a team.”

We love this strong family!