Jackson Mahomes made headlines after attending his brother, Patrick Mahomes’, football game on October 22. Jackson sat right behind Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes in a private suite at the game, and Taylor was seen high fiving him in the stands. Naturally, this high-profile appearance has fans wondering more about who Jackson is.

What Does Jackson Mahomes Do For a Living?

Jackson is a social media influencer. He has more than one million followers on TikTok and more than 250,000 followers on Instagram. Additionally, Jackson has a YouTube channel with more than 24,000 subscribers.

A lot of Jackson’s content features him attending Chiefs games and cheering on his brother. Whether he’s showing off his game day outfits, celebrating a team win or hanging out on the field, he’s often giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be in Patrick’s inner circle.

Jackson has a college degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City. He graduated in 2022 with a degree in marketing. “If I had a dream job it’d be really to work in the marketing industry and I would love to connect influencers with brands,” he previously explained in a YouTube video. Jackson has partnered with various brands himself for social media promotions.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

After gaining notoriety on social media, Jackson released his own line of merchandise, which he called “Jackson from TikTok,” in 2020. “Growing up, in everything I did, it was always like, ‘Oh, look, it’s Patrick Mahomes’ brother,’” Jackson explained. “But, you know, ‘Jackson from TikTok’ means a lot to me because it was the first time in my life that I was known not just as ‘Patrick Mahomes’ brother,’ but as ‘Jackson from TikTok.’”

Why Was Jackson Mahomes Arrested?

Jackson was arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery in May 2023 following an alleged incident at a restaurant in Kansas three months prior. The restaurant owner – with two servers weighing in as witnesses – accused Jackson of forcibly trying to kiss her after he allegedly shoved a male waiter.

Jackson was released on a $100,000 bond and pleaded not guilty. He was meant to have a preliminary hearing in August 2023, but the trial was postponed after the judge tested positive for COVID-19. The new trial date is set for October 24, 2023.

What Did Jackson Mahomes Do That Was Controversial?

Jackson has been called out more than once for displaying controversial behavior at Chiefs games. A video from September 2021 showed him pouring water on the head of an opposing team’s fan.

The following month, he faced major backlash after he danced on top of a tribute to a late Washington Commanders player at another Chiefs game. Jackson apologized afterward and said he “meant absolutely no disrespect” to the former athlete’s family.

Jackson also got into a social media feud with a Kansas City restaurant in December 2021 after he allegedly called the establishment out for “absolutely terrible” service and “rude” servers in a now-deleted social media post. The restaurant responded, “We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do, and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.”

Jackson and Patrick Mahomes’ Relationship

Patrick is four and a half years older than Jackson. Their family grew up in Texas. Although the brothers weren’t very close growing up, Jason has said that their relationship flourished after his older brother left for college.

When Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in March 2022, Jackson served as the best man. “Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your special day!” Jackson wrote on Instagram after the wedding. “Forever grateful and honored to stand up there by you guys. Love you!”

Jackson is one of Patrick’s biggest fans and can often be seen cheering him on in the stands at Chiefs games. The brothers also appeared in a commercial together for State Farm in 2020, and Jackson helped come up with the nickname for Patrick and Brittany’s second child, Bronze.

“Whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with [his sister] Sterling,’ So we went with that,” Patrick shared. “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though [his real name] is Patrick.”