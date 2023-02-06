Adorable! NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) are parents to two adorable kids — daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former soccer player, who wed in March 2022, welcomed their newest addition, son Bronze, on November 28, 2022.

Although he’s named after his proud father, the baby boy’s nickname definitely fits in with his big sis and their family’s two dogs, Steel and Silver.

“It’s awesome to bring in a son — and to add to my family,” the football star gushed after baby No. 2’s arrival, noting that Brittany was “a champ” during delivery. He also spilled details about his son’s moniker and how they came up with his unique nickname.

“I’ve always wanted to do ‘Patrick Lavon Mahomes the third,’” he explained. “I’ve thought about that since I was really like five, six years old … My brother Jackson — whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different — said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.’”

Patrick noted that the nickname “works out well” in their family and his son can feel as though he can create his own path.

“He can have his own thing now — where he’s not ‘Patrick,’ he’s ‘Bronze’ — even though he’s ‘Patrick,’” the Texas native continued. “Sterling and Bronze can have that connection, moving forward.”

Prior to Bronze, Brittany gave birth to their daughter, Sterling, on February 20, 2021. Having two kids under age 2 is no easy feat, and the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder has proven to be a very relatable toddler mama.

“In case anyone is wondering, the Mahomes household is living in Sterling’s world!” she joked via Twitter on January 4.

While Sterling is growing into a typical toddler, Brittany said her mini-me has been adjusting to being a big sister very well.

“Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am,” Brittany wrote via Instagram in December. “She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much and has been just the best little helper!!”

She continued, “I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head [and] it was kind of starting to upset me.”

Brittany encouraged other moms to know that “everyone’s story is different” and not to let “other people’s ideas” bring them down, adding, “It’s your family and your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ adorable kids!