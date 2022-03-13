Forever! Patrick Mahomes and his new wife, Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews), enjoyed a romantic wedding weekend in Maui, Hawaii, before saying “I do” on Saturday, March 12.

“Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes,” both the NFL player, 26, and the Brittany Lynne Fitness entrepreneur, 26, captioned their corresponding Instagram carousel posts that day.

Although they had all the support in the world from friends and families, multiple famous pals also sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

“Congrats!” Kevin Jonas commented under Patrick’s Instagram post. “Let’s go baby!” Taylor Lautner chimed in. A few fellow athletes also praised the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, including teammate Byron Pringle. “Congrats bro,” the wide receiver wrote with a red heart emoji.

One day before they exchanged vows, the pair gave fans a glimpse into their Hawaiian getaway. Brittany uploaded a family photo via Instagram with their 13-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, who was born in February 2021. In the shot, the then-bride-to-be donned a stunning, white tulle mini dress with matching high heels, while Patrick wore a handsome Louis Vuitton blue, white and green T-shirt with coordinating shorts and black sandals.

Aside from their apparel, the husband and wife also featured pictures of the pre-wedding festivities via their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, March 11. Both lovebirds uploaded one photo that featured an extensive dinner table, where guests were spotted sitting down underneath a ceiling of countless orange flowers.

While nothing can beat their picturesque weekend, a bachelorette party is always a true sendoff for a future bride! Nearly three weeks before the wedding, the blonde beauty and her best friends enjoyed a lavish bash — and Brittany didn’t hesitate to show off how much fun she had.

“Coming soon,” the soccer player captioned a sexy Instagram photo of herself on February 25 in a white two-piece bikini, leaning on a huge light-up sign that spelled out her nickname “Britt,” with pink and white balloons sitting on top. The following day, she revealed the stunning, metallic gold dress she wore for the festivities in a separate Instagram post. Two days later, Brittany uploaded a carousel post of her and her besties standing in front of a wall sign that read, “Britt’s Bach Bash.”

“The amount of shots taken and sleep not taken this weekend was well worth it,” the University of Texas alum captioned her post on February 28. “Love these girlies and so thankful for them.”

Brittany and Patrick were childhood sweethearts. They started dating when Patrick was a freshman and Brittany was a sophomore at Whitehouse High School in Texas. After graduating, Patrick attended Texas Tech University, which was 440 miles away from Brittany’s college, the University of Texas. However, they never let the distance drive them apart. When Patrick was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, the athletic couple’s romance became even stronger and they announced their engagement in September 2020.

“My heart is so full!” the former cheerleader wrote via Instagram Stories that month. “I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special! Couldn’t imagine this day being any more perfect!”

