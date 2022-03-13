Aloha! Patrick Mahomes and his new wife, Brittany Matthews, got married during a beautiful wedding ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday, March 12.

“Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes,” Patrick, 26, captioned an Instagram carousel post that day. The gallery featured the newlyweds walking down the aisle after exchanging their vows in front of a beautiful, oceanic backdrop and an arch adorned with countless white flowers. His bride also shared the same photos with the same caption on her Instagram.

The Brittany Lynne Fitness entrepreneur, 26, posted a family photo to her Instagram account hours before they tied the knot. She captioned the image with one twinkle star emoji and one pink flower emoji. In the shot, Brittany wore a stunning, white tulle mini dress, while holding their daughter, Sterling Skye, who was born in February 2021. Patrick, also 26, wore a festive Louis Vuitton blue, green and white T-shirt and matching shorts.

The night before, the couple started sharing a few snaps of their picturesque venue via their respective Instagram Stories. In one shot, Brittany captured a table with a few tropical drinks and a coral-pink napkin that read “Almost Mahomes.” In another image, the almost-bride featured a long dining table where the pair’s family and friends were seated. Countless orange flowers adorned the ceiling above them alongside a chandelier.

Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram

While they couldn’t wait to finally say “I do,” Brittany had a fun bachelorette party on February 24 to count down the days to her wedding. She shared a few pictures from the bash to her Instagram Stories that day, revealing balloons and a wall phrase that read, “Britt’s Bach Bash,” from the event. Later, the mom of one and her pals were seen swimming in a lit-up pool in engagement ring-shaped floaties.

“My girlsssss,” she captioned one of the Stories at the time. “[They] mean everything to me. I cannot wait to decompress and enjoy this with my people.”

The childhood sweethearts began dating when the NFL player was a freshman and the soccer player was a sophomore at their high school in Whitehouse, Texas. After graduating, Patrick went on to study at Texas Tech University, 440 miles away from Brittany’s college, the University of Texas. However, they clearly didn’t let the distance cause a rift in their relationship. When Patrick was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, the athletic couple supported each other in their career endeavors.

“It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing,” Brittany previously wrote via Instagram. By September 2020, the duo were engaged.

“My heart is so full!” the blonde beauty wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special! Couldn’t imagine this day being any more perfect!”