WAGs unite! Taylor Swift spent some quality time with Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs home game on Sunday, October 22. Taylor sat in a private box with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife and the ladies made up a handshake to perform during big game moments. Photos and videos from the stands showed Taylor and Brittany coming up the handshake on the spot and then putting it into action after a touchdown.

This was the fourth time Taylor, 33, attended a Chiefs game amid her hot new romance with Travis Kelce. So far, the team has won all of the games that Taylor has been in the crowd for. Brittany was at the latest game with her and Patrick’s two children, Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 10 months.

Taylor and Brittany, 28, appear to have formed a fast friendship in recent weeks. When the Chiefs played the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, Brittany spent the weekend in New York City and hit the town with Taylor the night before the game. She joined the pop star and some of her famous friends, including Blake Lively, for dinner. They also sat together at the game the following day.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Taylor looked like the ultimate proud girlfriend for her October 22 outing at Arrowhead Stadium, pairing a black miniskirt with a Chiefs sweatshirt. She also made it clear who she was cheering for in the stands by wearing a friendship bracelet with Travis’ jersey number, 87, on it. The lovebirds left the stadium together in Travis’ car at the end of the night.

The friendship bracelet was a special gesture from Taylor, as Travis, 34, first expressed interest in her by publicly declaring that he had wanted to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it at the Kansas City Eras tour show in July. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to meet Taylor at the concert, but it wasn’t long before they were able to connect. After reports about their relationship first surfaced in early September, Taylor confirmed the romance by attending her first Chiefs game on September 24. She even sat with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in the stadium.

Gotham/GC Images

Meanwhile, Travis flew to New York to spend time with Taylor on the weekend of October 14. They were spotted holding hands while out on two separate evenings in the Big Apple. Both stars also made cameos on the October 14 episode of Saturday Night Live while in town.