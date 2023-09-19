Does Harry Jowsey Have a Girlfriend? Inside His Dating Life

While some people are wondering if Harry Jowsey’s dance moves will be ~too hot to handle~ on the dance floor of Dancing With the Stars season 32, others are more concerned about his dating life. Fans met the naughty reality star when he joined the Netflix reality dating show in 2020 and entered a chaotic relationship with ex-girlfriend Francesca Farago. Harry has since been linked to other reality stars and influencers and often gives fans updates on his love life.

Does Harry Jowsey Have a Girlfriend?

The Australian charmer had admitted to being a “naughty little possum” in the dating world, but he’s ready for something more serious these days. Harry is currently single and focusing on himself. He revealed during a July 2023 interview on the “Call Her Daddy ” podcast that he soon wants “kids, marriage, and a nice house.”

“Yeah, officially staying single. I’m just, I’m not having much luck. And I started therapy after this last breakup,” he told E! In December 2022. “I think that I just need to focus on myself a little bit because these last breakups have possibly been the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. It just hasn’t been good for me mentally and emotionally.”

Who Has Harry Jowsey Dated?

The reality star and Francesca continued to date after filming Too Hot to Handle in April 2019 but broke things off that summer. They decided to give their relationship another shot the following February but split for the final time in June 2020 due to distance and online drama.

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

“I can tell you now [until] forever [that] I’ll never be put in a relationship or put myself in that situation again,” he told Us Weekly in June 2021.

Since then, Harry has been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, TikTok star Charly Jordan and Too Hot to Handle season 1 costar Madison Wyborny.

The Floor Is Lava contestant’s most recent relationship was with THTH season 3 alum Georgia Hassarati.

The pair started dating in June 2022, shortly after Georgia and ex-boyfriend Dom Gabriel split after winning Perfect Match that April.

Harry and Georgia had an on-again, off-again relationship as the pair briefly split in the fall of 2022 before rekindling their romance. The Netflix stars split for the final time in April 2023 and Harry later claimed Georgia “kind” of cheated on him.

“I think when they start to take a fancy for other guys while you’re in a relationship,” he said during a July 19 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “You actually have a boyfriend. You shouldn’t be, like, bouncing on that guy.”

Georgia has since denied the cheating accusations on multiple occasions and accused Harry of being the cheater in the relationship.